Spencer Jones And Yankees Play White Sox On July 29

Jones is hitting for a .213 BA, .308 OBP and .338 SLG with a 39.6% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .645 and he has scored six runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (9-5) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

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