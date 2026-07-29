FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Spencer Jones
New York Yankees

Spencer Jones

New York Yankees • #78 CF

Spencer Jones And Yankees Play White Sox On July 29

Spencer Jones and the New York Yankees will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Jones has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .213 BA, .308 OBP and .338 SLG with a 39.6% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .645 and he has scored six runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (9-5) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Jones

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News