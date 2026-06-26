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Spencer Jones
New York Yankees

Spencer Jones

New York Yankees • #78 CF

Spencer Jones And Yankees Square Off Against Red Sox On June 26

Spencer Jones and his New York Yankees will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, June 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Jones has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .220 BA, .324 OBP and .356 SLG with a 42.6% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored five runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Payton Tolle makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Jones

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