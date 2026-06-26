Spencer Jones And Yankees Square Off Against Red Sox On June 26

Jones is hitting for a .220 BA, .324 OBP and .356 SLG with a 42.6% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored five runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Payton Tolle makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

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