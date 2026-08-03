Spencer Jones And Yankees Face Cardinals On Aug. 3

Jones is hitting for a .237 BA, .321 OBP and .433 SLG with a 37.6% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 10 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. Jones has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-9 with a 3.57 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

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