Spencer Horwitz And Pirates Square Off Against Rockies On June 20

Horwitz is hitting for a .277 BA, .387 OBP and .450 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 34 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.54 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.