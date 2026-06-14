Spencer Horwitz And Pirates Square Off Against Marlins On June 14

Horwitz is hitting for a .286 BA, .386 OBP and .460 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 29 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (6-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season.

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