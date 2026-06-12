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Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Spencer Horwitz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #2 1B

Spencer Horwitz And Pirates Face Marlins On June 12

Spencer Horwitz and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, on Friday, June 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Horwitz has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Horwitz is hitting for a .291 BA, .388 OBP and .471 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 27 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (5-4) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.33 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 89 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Horwitz

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