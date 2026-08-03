Spencer Horwitz And Pirates Take On Brewers On Aug. 3

Horwitz is hitting for a .276 BA, .381 OBP and .448 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 36 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Brandon Sproat (3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season.

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