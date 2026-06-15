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Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Spencer Horwitz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #2 1B

Spencer Horwitz And Pirates Face Athletics On June 15

Spencer Horwitz and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, June 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Horwitz has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Horwitz is hitting for a .281 BA, .382 OBP and .452 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 29 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Marlins.

J.T. Ginn (4-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Horwitz

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