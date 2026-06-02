Spencer Horwitz And Pirates Square Off Against Astros On June 2

Horwitz is hitting for a .289 BA, .389 OBP and .468 SLG with an 11.5% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 24 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

The Astros will send Mike Burrows (3-6) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.40 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 63 1/3 innings pitched.

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