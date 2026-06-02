FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Spencer Horwitz
Pittsburgh Pirates

Spencer Horwitz

Pittsburgh Pirates • #2 1B

Spencer Horwitz And Pirates Square Off Against Astros On June 2

Spencer Horwitz and his Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Horwitz has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Horwitz is hitting for a .289 BA, .389 OBP and .468 SLG with an 11.5% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 24 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

The Astros will send Mike Burrows (3-6) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.40 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 63 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Horwitz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News