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Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros

Spencer Arrighetti

Houston Astros • #41 RP

Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Face White Sox On July 24

Spencer Arrighetti will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, July 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Arrighetti has +112 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Arrighetti is 7-5 with a 4.34 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Arrighetti

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