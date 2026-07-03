Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Play Rays On July 3

Arrighetti is 7-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed three innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.