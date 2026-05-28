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Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros

Spencer Arrighetti

Houston Astros • #41 RP

Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Take On Rangers On May 28

Spencer Arrighetti will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, May 28 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Arrighetti has +120 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Arrighetti is 6-1 with a 1.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Arrighetti

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