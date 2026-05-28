Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Take On Rangers On May 28

Arrighetti is 6-1 with a 1.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.