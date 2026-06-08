Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Play Angels On June 8

Arrighetti is 7-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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