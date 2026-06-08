FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros

Spencer Arrighetti

Houston Astros • #41 RP

Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Play Angels On June 8

Spencer Arrighetti will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Monday, June 8 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Arrighetti has -106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Arrighetti is 7-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Arrighetti

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News