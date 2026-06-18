Sonny Gray And Red Sox Take On Blue Jays On June 18

Gray is 8-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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