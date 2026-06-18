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Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox • #54 SP

Sonny Gray And Red Sox Take On Blue Jays On June 18

Sonny Gray will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, on Thursday, June 18 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Gray has +102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Gray is 8-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sonny Gray

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