Sonny Gray And Red Sox Play Blue Jays On July 25

Gray is 12-1 with a 2.48 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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