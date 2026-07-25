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Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox • #54 SP

Sonny Gray And Red Sox Play Blue Jays On July 25

Sonny Gray will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Gray has -130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Gray is 12-1 with a 2.48 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sonny Gray

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