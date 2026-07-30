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Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox • #54 SP

Sonny Gray And Red Sox Square Off Against Athletics On July 30

Sonny Gray will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Gray has -146 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Gray is 12-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sonny Gray

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