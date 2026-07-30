Sonny Gray And Red Sox Square Off Against Athletics On July 30

Gray is 12-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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