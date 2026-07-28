Slade Cecconi And Guardians Play Reds On July 28

Cecconi is 4-7 with a 4.60 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.