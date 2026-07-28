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Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians

Slade Cecconi

Cleveland Guardians • #44 SP

Slade Cecconi And Guardians Play Reds On July 28

Slade Cecconi will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Cecconi is 4-7 with a 4.60 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Slade Cecconi

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