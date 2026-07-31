Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Yankees On July 31
Shota Imanaga will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field, on Friday, July 31 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Imanaga has -138 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Imanaga is 7-8 with a 3.72 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up four hits.
The Yankees are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.