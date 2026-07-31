Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Yankees On July 31

Imanaga is 7-8 with a 3.72 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.