Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Twins On June 22
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, June 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +184 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 7-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.