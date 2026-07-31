Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Red Sox On July 31
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, July 31 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +240 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.