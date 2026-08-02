Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Red Sox On Aug. 2

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.0 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.