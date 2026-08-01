Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Red Sox On Aug. 1
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.