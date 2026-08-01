Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Red Sox On Aug. 1

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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