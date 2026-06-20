Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Orioles On June 20
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 7-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.