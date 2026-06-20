Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Orioles On June 20

Ohtani is 7-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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