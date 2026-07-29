Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Mariners On July 29
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, July 29 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.