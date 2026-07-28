Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Mariners On July 28
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, July 28 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +215 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while allowing hits.
The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.