Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 1

Ohtani is 5-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.