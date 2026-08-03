Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Cubs On Aug. 3
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.