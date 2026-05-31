Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Yankees On May 31

Langeliers is hitting for a .293 BA, .365 OBP and .544 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .909, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Will Warren (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.55 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

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