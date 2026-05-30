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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Yankees On May 30

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will square off against the New York Yankees at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .292 BA, .363 OBP and .533 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .896, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Ryan Weathers (2-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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