Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Yankees On May 29

Langeliers is hitting for a .298 BA, .369 OBP and .543 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .912, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Carlos Rodon (0-2) takes the mound for the Yankees in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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