Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Pirates On June 15

Langeliers is hitting for a .281 BA, .344 OBP and .539 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .883, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

The Pirates are sending Jared Jones (1-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.73 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 13 1/3 innings pitched.

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