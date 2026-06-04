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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Cubs On June 4

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .286 BA, .356 OBP and .531 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .887, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Shota Imanaga (4-6) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.37 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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