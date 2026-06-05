Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Astros On June 5

Langeliers is hitting for a .289 BA, .358 OBP and .557 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .915, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. He mashed two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 45 1/3 innings pitched.

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