Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Angels On June 27

Langeliers is hitting for a .266 BA, .330 OBP and .503 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 49 runs. In 339 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Angels.

The Angels will send Reid Detmers (3-5) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.93 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.