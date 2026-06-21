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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Angels On June 21

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will face the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +240 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .271 BA, .333 OBP and .521 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 49 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers (3-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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