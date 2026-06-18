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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Angels On June 18

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will face the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, June 18 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .276 BA, .341 OBP and .523 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 47 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Jose Soriano gets the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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