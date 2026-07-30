Shane McClanahan And Rays Take On Rangers On July 30

McClanahan is 9-6 with a 3.09 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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