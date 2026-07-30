FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan

Tampa Bay Rays • #18 SP

Shane McClanahan And Rays Take On Rangers On July 30

Shane McClanahan will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 12:10 p.m. ET. McClanahan has +130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

McClanahan is 9-6 with a 3.09 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane McClanahan

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News