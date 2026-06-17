Shane McClanahan And Rays Take On Dodgers On June 17
Shane McClanahan will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, June 17 at 3:10 p.m. ET. McClanahan has -118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
McClanahan is 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.