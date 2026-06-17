Shane McClanahan And Rays Take On Dodgers On June 17

McClanahan is 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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