Shane Drohan And Brewers Square Off Against Reds On July 2

Drohan is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.