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Shane Drohan
Milwaukee Brewers

Shane Drohan

Milwaukee Brewers • #55 SP

Shane Drohan And Brewers Play Pirates On July 11

Shane Drohan will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 12:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Drohan is 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Drohan

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