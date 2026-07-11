Shane Drohan And Brewers Play Pirates On July 11

Drohan is 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.