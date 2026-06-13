Shane Drohan And Brewers Square Off Against Phillies On June 13

Drohan is 3-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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