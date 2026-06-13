Shane Drohan And Brewers Square Off Against Phillies On June 13
Shane Drohan will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Drohan has -162 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Drohan is 3-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.