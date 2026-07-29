Shane Drohan And Brewers Play Giants On July 29
Shane Drohan will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Drohan has +136 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Drohan is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.