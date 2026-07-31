Shane Drohan And Brewers Square Off Against Angels On July 31

Drohan is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday, July 24 when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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