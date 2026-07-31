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Shane Drohan
Milwaukee Brewers

Shane Drohan

Milwaukee Brewers • #55 SP

Shane Drohan And Brewers Square Off Against Angels On July 31

Shane Drohan will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, July 31 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Drohan has -136 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Drohan is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday, July 24 when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Drohan

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