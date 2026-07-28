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Shane Bieber
Toronto Blue Jays

Shane Bieber

Toronto Blue Jays • #57 SP

Shane Bieber And Blue Jays Take On Nationals On July 28

Shane Bieber will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Bieber has +130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bieber is 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Bieber

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