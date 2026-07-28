Shane Bieber And Blue Jays Take On Nationals On July 28

Bieber is 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.