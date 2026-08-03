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Shane Bieber
Toronto Blue Jays

Shane Bieber

Toronto Blue Jays • #57 SP

Shane Bieber And Blue Jays Face Astros On Aug. 3

Shane Bieber will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Bieber has -154 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Bieber is 2-2 with a 5.74 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed two-thirds of an inning against the Washington Nationals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing only one hit.

The Astros are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Bieber

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