Shane Bieber And Blue Jays Face Astros On Aug. 3

Bieber is 2-2 with a 5.74 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed two-thirds of an inning against the Washington Nationals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing only one hit.

The Astros are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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