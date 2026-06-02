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Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz

Baltimore Orioles • #34 SP

Shane Baz And Orioles Square Off Against Red Sox On June 2

Shane Baz will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Baz has +116 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Baz is 2-5 with a 4.48 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Baz

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