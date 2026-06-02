Shane Baz And Orioles Square Off Against Red Sox On June 2

Baz is 2-5 with a 4.48 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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