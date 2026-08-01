Shane Baz And Orioles Face Phillies On Aug. 1

Baz is 4-9 with a 3.98 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.