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Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz

Baltimore Orioles • #34 SP

Shane Baz And Orioles Face Phillies On Aug. 1

Shane Baz will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Baz has +108 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Baz is 4-9 with a 3.98 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Baz

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