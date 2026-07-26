Shane Baz And Orioles Play Braves On July 26

Baz is 4-9 with a 4.05 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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