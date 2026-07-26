Shane Baz And Orioles Play Braves On July 26
Shane Baz will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Atlanta Braves at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Baz has +122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Baz is 4-9 with a 4.05 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
The Braves are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.