Seth Lugo And Royals Play Rangers On May 30
Seth Lugo will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lugo has -158 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Lugo is 2-4 with a 3.74 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.