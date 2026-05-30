FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals

Seth Lugo

Kansas City Royals • #67 SP

Seth Lugo And Royals Play Rangers On May 30

Seth Lugo will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lugo has -158 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Lugo is 2-4 with a 3.74 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seth Lugo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News