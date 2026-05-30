Seth Lugo And Royals Play Rangers On May 30

Lugo is 2-4 with a 3.74 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.