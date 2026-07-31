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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Yankees On July 31

Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field, on Friday, July 31 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .270 BA, .361 OBP and .474 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 59 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 60 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.41 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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